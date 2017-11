× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.3.17: Bowe Bergdahl Sentencing, Author Scott Adams and The Bright Side

Today on the show John talks to ABC’s Andy Field from Washington to talk about the Bowe Bergdahl sentencing and the President’s reaction.

Author of the book “Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter”, Scott Adams joins the program to discuss Trump’s ‘power of persuasion’.

It’s Friday and the Bright Side of Life is back!