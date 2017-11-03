× The Download’s Week That Was: “Trump and Russia, and Ricketts, oh my!”

Journalist Craig Newman and The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including President Trump’s Twitter being down for 11 minutes, the indictment of President Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators about his conversations with people linked to the Russian government, DNAinfo and Chicagoist abruptly shutting down, a new report saying climate change significantly imperils public health globally, the terrorist attack in New York City, Donna Brazile saying the DNC was rigged for Hillary Clinton, State Senator Ira Silverstein stepping down from the Democratic Party leadership team after accusations of sexual harassment against him, the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal and the new iPhone X.

