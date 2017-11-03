× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-3-17

We have a wonderful show to end the week! On tonight’s episode of the Download, Justin speaks with Commissioner Mark Kelly of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events about Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s new public art plan and 2018 being designated as “The Year of Creative Youth,” we reload yet another crazy week of news with The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig and journalist Craig Newman, Chicago actors and musicians David Kodeski and Naomi Ashley tell us about their upcoming show at Davenport’s, the delightful Sandy Marshall talks lasers and satellites from his perch at the Goddard Space Flight Center as part of the #NASASocial event and we introduce you to the great Canadian rock band Partner!

