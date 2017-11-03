× The Carry Out 11-3-17: “Politics aside, I never liked a guy who had a nickname for everyone”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Donna Brazile saying that the DNC was rigged for Hillary Clinton, President Trump calling Senator Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas,” Cook County Democrats endorsing Kwame Raoul for Attorney General, a spokesperson for Joe Ricketts saying that the vote to unionize was a reason for shutting down DNAinfo and Gothamist, the Chicago baseball teams preparing for a busy off-season, the Bulls playing Orlando, the Northwestern basketball Wildcats being ranked in the pre-season top 20 and scientists saying they have found the key chemical that helps our brains inhibit unwanted memories.

