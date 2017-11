× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.03.17: We all love a good sandwich

We celebrated National Sandwich Day thanks to our friends at Potbelly. The great Israel Idoniji stopped by the studio with some Blaze Pizza to talk about wat he’s doing with she Foundation and iF Code. Dean Richards and Steve Cochran geek out over John Records Landecker. Brian Campbell calls in from Ottawa. Dr. Sam answers your pet questions. Friday!