× Comedian Dana Gould Talks SNL, Planet of the Apes, and His Earliest Comedy Influences

Bill and Wendy speak to comedian, actor and writer Dana Gould. In this interview, Dana recalls his experience trying out for SNL, his love for ‘Planet of the Apes’, Mel Brooks, his connection with Svengoolie and Gilbert Gottfried, and much more.

Dana is performing all weekend at Zaines in Rosemont. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, please visit www.zanies.com.

