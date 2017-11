× Scott Adams author of “Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter”

You may know Scott Adams as the creator of the cartoon ‘Dilbert’ but he is also the author of “Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter”. The book focuses on Donald Trump and his ‘power of persuasion’. John talks to Scott about the current state of the country, the election and the importance between the truth and popularity.

