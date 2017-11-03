× Rising band to watch: Partner

Josée Caron and Lucy Niles from the awesome Canadian rock band Partner join Justin to talk about their careers, how often they make it through Chicago, the reception they receive when they are here, their new record, “In Search of Lost Time,” the bands that have influenced their sound, the appreciation they share for ’90’s rock, the humor used in their songwriting, the process of marrying an indie-rock sound with a sense of humor, why they chose to use skits on the record, how they have evolved as musicians and songwriters, the differences between audiences in Canada and the United States and what we should look forward to next.

