Steve Sansweet joins us to talk about all the cool things happening at Rancho Obi-Wan, his thoughts on THE LAST JEDI, Star Wars collecting and more. We review the news ramping up to THE LAST JEDI including interview highlights, TV spots and new clues found in theater displays, a familiar voice joins the final season of STAR WARS REBELS, and we look at some behind-the-scenes stories featuring Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. Plus, we look at the new book “Star Wars Stormtroopers: Beyond The Armor”, we lock down our viewing plans for Episode VIII opening night and our “Outrageous Unthinkable Story of the Week” comes courtesy of a Philadelphia news anchor.