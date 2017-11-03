× Planning for that difficult conversation | Episode 83 | The Big Payoff

You are anticipating a difficult conversation, so you have the whole narrative figured out. You’ve painstakingly scripted both sides of the conversation. The bad news: it NEVER goes the way you think it will, and you’ve wasted your time and energy for nothing. The good news: help is on the way. Listen in as Rachel tries to counsel Suzanne on this issue, and proves that she is a better podcast host than behavioral psychologist (or maybe Suzanne is just a terrible patient).