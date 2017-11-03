× Museum of Mexican Art Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, Theatre Y, Michael Palascak, Scott Stantis and The Alzheimer’s Association | Full Show (Nov 3rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Nov 2nd) Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis rides side car as we welcome Erin Doherty from the Alzheimer’s Association who has an exciting event coming up featuring Patti! The Museum of Mexican Art is celebrating the upcoming Dia De Los Muertos holiday with a very special, Love Never Dies Masquerade Ball. Then, the group from Theatre Y (Max Truax, Hector Alvarez, Katie Stimpson, and Melissa Lorraine) joins us on the show to discuss their new show, Yerma. And in the 1am hour we welcome Michael Palascak who has an upcoming show at Zanies! All this and more on tonight’s show!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

