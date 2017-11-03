Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends

Posted 12:48 PM, November 3, 2017, by
Google, Search Trends, Top 5, Youtube, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Google Trends Expert,  New York Terrorist Attack, Cheeseburger Emojis, Pyramid of Giza, Lion King Movie, Tiger Woods

Google Trends (Photo Provided By Google)

Google Trends Expert, Kayla Conti speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook atFacebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter atTwitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine