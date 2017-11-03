× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11-03-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy Snyder discuss Jackie Robinson’s baseball cap that sold for $590,944. They also talk with Legal Faceoff’s Rich Lenkov about Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, and the explosive number of sexual harassment cases in Hollywood, how President Trump’s tweets and his outspoken comments have affect the legal system, and much more.

