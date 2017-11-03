× A blue collar Gothic spoken word folk opera is exactly what the world needs right now

Chicago actors and musicians David Kodeski and Naomi Ashley join Justin to discuss their upcoming show at Davenport’s, “True Life Tales From The Honeymoon Capital Of The World (Some of Which Are True).” David and Naomi talk about where the show comes from, the inspiration for the show coming from David growing up in the shadow of Niagara Falls and why they decided to remount the production. David and Naomi also perform a song from the show called, “The Barn Burned Down and the Horse Named Moose Ran Away.”

