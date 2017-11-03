× 2018 will be the Year of Creative Youth in Chicago

Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, joins Justin to talk about Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s public art plan for the city of Chicago, the need to change the definition of public art, how the city plans to pay for public art, how artists want to be in the public realm, why 2018 will be the Year of Creative Youth in Chicago, the incredible amount of young talent coming out of Chicago, wanting to inspire and encourage more kids to take a creative path and the importance of changing the national narrative about Chicago.

