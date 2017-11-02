× World-renowned artist Kerry James Marshall: “Part of what I tried to do with the work that I made is to demonstrate that you can make remarkable things from wherever you are”

Internationally renowned artist and MacArthur Fellow Kerry James Marshall joins Justin to tell us about his experience creating a large scale mural for the Chicago Cultural Center, honoring 20 women who have shaped the city’s cultural landscape as part of Chicago’s Year of Public Art. Kerry talks about the challenge of creating such an epic work (the 132-foot by 100-foot mural will be the largest artwork he has ever designed or created), where the idea comes from, what goes into the preparation of creating the mural, the importance of the Chicago Cultural Center to his work and career, the process of selecting the 20 women represented in the mural, the amount of research that goes into creating a piece of work, his mission of making the invisible, visible, the evolution of his work, how the city of Chicago and the other places he’s lived have influenced his art, his ambition to have his work shown at places like the MCA and the Art Institute of Chicago and what it means to him to have a mural that he created be a part of the Chicago landscape.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio