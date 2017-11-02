× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/2/17: Job Wage Increases, Social Media vs The Hill, & GOP Tax Proposal

Everybody likes to receive a pay raise, and in a new Glassdoor survey, Chicago beat out the average increase but not by much. MaryJo Fitzgerald detailed the report with Steve Bertrand and what job saw the biggest increase, Luke Tanen recapped the winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards, Ian Sherr provided his input on the way social media giants are handling themselves on Capitol Hill, and Ilyce Glink checked in on the release of the GOP tax reform proposal.