What does the end of DNAinfo and Chicagoist mean for the future of Chicago media?

Scott Smith, The Download’s new media correspondent, joins Justin to discuss today’s stunning news that DNAinfo Chicago and Chicagoist would be shutting down. Scott (who was an early Chicagoist employee) talks about why Joe Ricketts pulled the plug on the digital news enterprise, how the sites were able to accrue revenue, the impact that both DNAinfo Chicago and Chicagoist have had on Chicago media and what this means for the Chicago media landscape moving forward.

