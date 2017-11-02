× The Opening Bell 11/2/17: Google Home Mini or Delicious Donut?

Commercial real estate can revitalize cities and neighborhoods large and small. That’s exactly what happened with the Austin neighborhood in Chicago and what many believe will happen wherever Amazon ends up. Greg Warsek (SVP & Chicago Market Manager of Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) is this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader and he provided his two cents on both developments. Charlotte Smith (Global Communications and Public Affairs at Google) announced a new series of Google Donut Pop Up shops across the country in anticipation of the holiday shopping season and Chicago’s is focusing on the Google Home Mini (Google’s next product in the home speaker space).