The Mincing Rascals 11.2.17: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Uncle Fester and the Weinstein Effect

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Kristen McQueary, Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing Eric’s Facebook post comparing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Uncle Fester of The Addams Family. They debate the logic of being able to caricature the physical characteristics of a man but women must be left alone. The Rascals also look at the “Weinstein effect” and the many accusations of sexual misconduct that have recently come out.

Steve recommends the Amazon series Red Oaks.

Kristen recommends the article “A liberal spends a year with devout Trump voters, and discovers he’s been wrong” by Ken Stern

Eric recommends the Netflix series “ Atypical “.

Scott suggests the new Donna Brazile book, “Hacks”.

John recommends the new Scott Adams book, “Win Bigly“