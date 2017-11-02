× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.2.17: GOP Tax Plan, Bitcoin and Bad Blood Between Bulls

Today, John takes a look at the new GOP tax plan with journalist Lisa Mascaro who’s analysis of the plan was page one of the Tribune today.

He also sits down with Bob Iaccino, Chief Market Strategist of Path Trading Partners – he talks about bitcoin and the CME Group push for new bitcoin market and why bitcoin may be safer than using a traditional bank.

On the sports beat, Mark Carman is in studio to look at the Chicago Bulls as Nikola Mitrotic and Bobby Portis remain at odds. Should they let bygones be bygones? Or is there something more serious that we’re ignoring when it comes to athlete-on-athlete disputes?