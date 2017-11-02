× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-2-17

We have another incredible show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Rich Women Rock’s Annette Findling about empowering women to make smart financial decisions, world-renowned artist Kerry James Marshall chats about his illustrious career and the new mural he’s working on as part of Chicago’s Year of Public Art, The Download’s New Media Correspondent Scott Smith gives us the details on why Joe Ricketts decided to shut down DNAinfo Chicago and Chicagoist, Victoria Lee and Shervin Bain tell us about their hilarious new web series, “Low Strung,” the great jazz musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Herb Alpert talks about his monumental 50 year career and upcoming shows at City Winery and we end the show listening to Download Nation confess their cultural blind spots with another fun-filled game of “Never Have I Ever!”

