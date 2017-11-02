× The Carry Out 11-2-17: “I’m reserving judgement on the tax plan until April 13th when I bring my accountant a bunch of random papers and hand them to her like a toddler”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include DNAinfo Chicago and Chicagoist shutting down, House Republicans unveiling their tax plan, State Senator Ira Silverstein resigning from Senate leadership, the Cubs winning the World Series on this date in 2016, the Hawks beating the Flyers, the Texans losing Deshaun Watson to an ACL injury and the owner of Papa John’s blaming the NFL for a dip in sales.

