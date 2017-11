× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.02.17: Eating Frenzy

What is better than having grilled octopus from the Hellenic Museum?! Our weekly political round table included Chuck Todd, Pat Brady, Eric Adelstein, Rep. Mike Quigley and Rep. Sara Feigenholtz. Dean Richards talks entertainment. Laura Caldwell stopped by the studio to discuss defending people that are innocent and in jail. And we make our WDD picks with our celebrity guest Pat Boyle (NBC Sports Chicago).