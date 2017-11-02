× Roe Conn Full Show (11/1/17): Queen Judy celebrates a birthday, Violeta deals with a wardrobe malfunction, and Mark Suppelsa hangs out in Roe’s alley

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2017:

Judy Pielach celebrates a birthday in Queen-like fashion, Violeta and Kevin prove they’re #RoeStrong, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks about how Chicago is reacting to the terror attack in NYC, ABC’s MaryAlice Parks is in DC with the latest on the GOP’s tax plan, Tom Skilling talks warmer weather, Chicago Cubs legend Kerry Wood breaks down the 2nd greatest World Series in recent years, the Top Five@5 features an intimate moment in the skies, and Judy’s trip around the Blackhawks’ ice rink during the first intermission of the Flyers/Hawks game is imagined.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3418577/3418577_2017-11-01-194617.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

