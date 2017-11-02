× Rich Women Rock empowers women to make smart financial decisions

It’s a special Thursday night edition of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Rich Women Rock‘s Annette Findling about how she got into the business of wealth management, how Rich Women Rock came about, the challenge of growing a business specifically designed for women, the emotional element of the business, how technology has changed financial planning, the importance of building relationships with clients and why she calls Chicago home.

