Music legend Herb Alpert: "I want to make music that takes the listener someplace"

The great jazz musician, industry executive and National Medal of Arts honoree Herb Alpert joins Justin to talk about his illustrious career, why he decided to play the trumpet when he was a kid, getting his start in the music industry by writing songs for other artists, creating the sound of The Tijuana Brass, the visual aspect of his music, the process he used to audition artists for A&M Records, what he still hopes to contribute to the art world, his latest record, “Herb Alpert Music Vol. 1,” his new Christmas record and his upcoming shows at City Winery.

