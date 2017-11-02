× Mo-vember is in Full Swing, How To Get Better Sleep, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” and Senator Hutchinson, Rep. Kifowit | Full Show (Nov 1st)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Nov 1st) Senator Hutchinson and Rep. Kifowit start the show to discuss the recent happenings down in Springfield which surround allegations of sexual misconduct. Then, Mo-vember is in Full Swing as we welcome on Mustache Enthusiast, Keith Sexton. Following the mustache fun… We ask, have you been having trouble sleeping at night? Well, listen in to Dr. Gene Sambataro as he explains how to fix your sleep apnea problem…It might not be the reasons you think! And finally, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls and helps them find meaning behind the songs they listen to. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER