× Matt “The Armless Archer” Stutzman Aims High To The Sky

Matt “The Armless Archer” Stutzman is one amazing soul. He set the world record in 2015 after he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Paralympics. He joined Bill and Wendy this morning to talk about his amazing journey in life from being adopted to teaching himself how to use a bow and arrow. Currently, Matt holds the Guinness World Record for the farthest accurate archery shot measuring 283.47 metres-310 yards.

