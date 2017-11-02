× Dean Richards: A Bad Mom’s Christmas is Really “Bad”

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about Adam Sandler touching Claire Foy’s leg, Kevin Spacey and the future of “House of Cards”, Dustin Hoffman’s new sexual harassment allegation, and more. He also shares his reviews for “Thor: Ragnarok”, “A Bad’s Mom’s Christmas”, and “LBJ”.

