× Chicago-based web series you should watch: Low Strung

Victoria Lee and Shervin Bain, the creators and stars of the new Chicago-based web series, “Low Strung,” join Justin to talk about where the idea for the web series comes from, the process of creating the script, the challenges of putting the series together, the incredible support they received from other Chicago artists, the importance of collaboration to their work, how they keep the series authentic, why the city of Chicago is an important character in the series and what they plan to do next.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio