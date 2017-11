× Brightside Theatre Presents The Bridges of Madison County: A New Musical

Naperville’s BrightSide Theatre kicks off their 2017-18 season this weekend with “The Bridges of Madison County: A New Musical.” Get the details when Nick Digilio welcomes director Jeffrey Cass and stars Julie Ann Kornak and Justin Miller.

