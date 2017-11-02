× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Greg Warsek

It’s been a while since Steve checked in on the world of commercial real estate, so Greg Warsek (SVP & Chicago Market Manager of Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) jumped in studio as the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation of the week to discuss the rippling impact Amazon would have if they choose Chicago for their next site, and looking locally, how the current Austin neighborhood is looking to shift their development and their banking on commercial real estate.