You can make so much wealth if you know what you’re doing

TopStep Trader lets you test your skills without losing large sums of money. Michael Patak is the CVO and founder of TopStep Trader. Patak lost deals before building a million dollar company. You learn by doing and trading is one of the hardest games to play, according to Patak. So what do you need? Discipline. Get this and more tips as host Scott Kitun opens the trading floor.

