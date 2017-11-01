× What The Puck with Brent Sopel Ep. 1: ‘They Definitely Need To Turn Around Tonight Against The Flyers’

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Brent Sopel joins us for our first edition of the What the Puck? Brent called in to the show today weigh in on the Blackhawks odds against the Philadelphia Flyers, and he shared his predictions on the Hawks for the season.

