× ‘We want to build awareness because there is hope” Tim Ryan and Mark Hattas Speak On Mental Health, Addiction, and Solider of Hope

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by A Man In Recovery, and a good friend of the show, Tim Ryan and Mark Hattas from Journey’s Dream. Tim was a heroin user himself, and lost his son to the drug. Mark has also dealt with mental health issues. They talk about the President Trump’s comment on the opioid crisis, the ongoing heroin problem in the country, the Solider of Hope event, TedXNaperville, and much more.

To purchase tickets to the Solider of Hope event, visit www.journeysdream.org. You can also donate to the foundation by entering the ‘WGN’ in the promo code box when you order your ticket as well.