× Using mindfulness to tackle mental disorders

Barath Anandakumar is the founder of Actiwit. Barath’s younger brother dealt with seizures and after getting training from their father, Barath’s younger brother’s health improved. Barath next wanted to find a way to make this treatment more portable. Currently Actiwit is a program that offers individualized brain tracking for children diagnosed with ADD and ADHD. But Barath plans on expanding to all mental ailments.

