× The Opening Bell 11/1/17: How TV Has Changed Over The Years

TV consumption has changed dramatically, from satellite and cable packages, to on-demand and streaming. No matter the preference, engagement beyond the TV screen is what shows look to achieve, so Steve chatted about the role to television in the world of social media with Todd Grossman (CEO of Talkwalker). In financial/political news, Aaron Lorenzo (Tax Reporter for POLITICO) updated Steve on why the tax approval has been pushed back another day and what Americans should look for when the plan is approved.