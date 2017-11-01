× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.01.17: 2017 World Series, the “dearly departed” of Chicago, Massachusetts time zone change

Blair Johnson checked in with John during the Hurricane Harvey aftershocks of Houston. Today, she celebrates Houston’s role in the 2017 World Series. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John which Chicago restaurants he misses most, and you tell John and Phil which you miss most. Daylight Saving Time Expert Dr. David Prerau explains why it might not be such a good idea for Massachusetts to change over to year-round Daylight Saving Time. And, finally, you guess our non-sequitur of the day.