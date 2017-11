× The Cinepocalypse Film Festival

Halloween may be coming to an end but there’s going to be a ton of horror movies and other genre flicks being shown as part of the Cinepocalpyse. Get the details when festival creator Josh Goldbloom joins Nick Digilio.

