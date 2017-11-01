× Steve Cochran Show Full Show 11.01.17: Make your life easier

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those in New York and beyond that were affected by the attack on Tuesday. We met an incredible woman, Kim MacNeill, who has a story about her son Ross and their family you have to hear. Learn more HERE. We also talked to Kevin McDaniel, Pam Tully and Shana Whitehead from The Chicago Lighthouse and the Illinois Tollway. Adam Andrezejewski unveils his report on the gender hiring gap in Illinois and at the federal level.