Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days in Chicago

Posted 2:00 PM, November 1, 2017, by
Red Bull, Volkswagen, 30 Days in Chicago, Music, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Experiential Marketing

Red Bull Sound Select Chicago (Photo Provided By Red Bull)

Over the next 30 days Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days in Chicago. Joining me to explain what these events consist of is: Director of Experiential Marketing at Volkswagen of America: Greg Lucia.

For more information about Red Bull Sound Select Presents visit: 30days.redbullsoundselect.com

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine