Paul Lisnek's – "Behind the Curtain": Special Counsel Robert Mueller, The Black Renaissance: A Muscal Resistance Against Racism

Paul goes behind the curtain to explore the legal and political aspects of the indictments and plea agreement announced by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Attorney Gal Pissetzky discusses the legal aspects of the actions and what it means for the White House, and then political strategist Richard Gordon discusses the political implications and addresses whether Congress can go anywhere with other agenda items such as tax reform.

Then, a turn to theater as Paul talks to the creator and stars of Jackie Taylor’s The Black Renaissance: A Muscal Resistance Against Racism, including Jackie Taylor, and actresses Rhonda Preston and Lynn Solar. The history of the Harlem Renaissance morphed into addressing the larger issues of racism in our society reflecting the current political and social culture that prevails.