Jeffrey Cramer on Mueller indictments, Amanda Vinicky on Rauner's re-election campaign, Jesse Ruiz on running for Illinois attorney general and more

Jeffrey Cramer, Managing Director at Berkeley Research Group and former Assistant US Attorney Jeff Cramer discusses the indictment of former Trump campaign staffers.

Chicago Tonight correspondent Amanda Vinicky discusses sexual harassment allegations in Springfield and Governor Rauner’s re-election campaign.

Death Penalty Information Center Executive Director Robert Dunham discusses the decrease in capital punishment.

Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners President and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Jesse Ruiz discusses his campaign for Illinois attorney general.

Finally, in this week’s Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news involving Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly, Kevin Spacey and landmines to avoid around Halloween.