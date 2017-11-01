× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 127: Bears Hit The Bye Week

The bye week edition is loaded with recapping the Bears’ game against the Saints, thoughts on tight end Zach Miller’s injury, the overturned touchdown that happened on the same play, as well as the suspension linebacker Jerrell Freeman received. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss what could have been the busiest trade deadline in NFL history. The guys pick college and pro football games against the spread and listen to another great week’s worth of listener voicemails — call Hoge and Jahns at 312-222-5050. Listen below!

