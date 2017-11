× Great Cereals + Nick D’s Massive Milk Consumption

A story about a cereal cafe in New York leads Nick Digilio and listeners to discuss great cereals including the best selling brands and mascots!

Plus details on Nick’s massive milk consumption, random re-encounters and John Tesh.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)