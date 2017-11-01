× Graceland’s no. 1 complaint no more: Now you can bike the cemetery

UPTOWN — Observing the magnificent scenery at Graceland Cemetery is now a lot easier.

The self-described “oasis of art, architecture and landscape design” at 4001 N. Clark St. began allowing visitors to ride around the grounds via bicycle on a trial basis around the end of June, said Jensen Allen, the cemetery’s associate director.

“We just started to notice that was our biggest complaint — that cars could ride through, but bikes couldn’t,” she said.

