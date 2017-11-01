× “For Those About To Rock…!!”

Don’t miss the hit musical, “School of Rock” now stunning audiences in Chicago! Based on the hit movie, “School of Rock” will knock your socks off with hit songs from the movie produced by the one and only Andrew Lloyd Webber. WGN’s Andrea Darlas sits down with one of the stars of the musical, Melanie Evans to talk about Melanie’s roots in Oak Park, why Chicago is one of her favorite cities in which to perform and how audiences will literally be on their feet by the end of the show! “School of Rock” is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through November 19th.