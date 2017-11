× Disruptors have to be friendly and unafraid to compete

ClearCover is a platform with the goal of cutting down on car insurance costs. CEO Kyle Nakatsuji saw his company raise over $11 million in year one. Nakatsuji’s company is a disruptor. So how do you disrupt a powerful industry like car insurance while also maintaining relationships with the old guard?

