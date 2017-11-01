× Dane Neal: Feed Your Mind With Pilot Light Chefs

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, and WGN Radio’s very own Dane Neal! With him he brought Co-Founder of Pilot Lights Chefs, Chef Mathias Merges. They talk about the Pilot Lights Chefs program, giving back to the Chicago community, their upcoming Feed Your Mind Gala, and much more.

